Jeezy Accused Of ‘Harassment’ By Jeannie Mai After He Subpoenas Her Bank Accounts

Jeannie Mai has accused her ex-husband Jeezy of embarrassing and oppressing her after the latter subpoenaed her back records.

According to In Touch, Jeezy is being accused of harassment after he suspended Mai’s bank accounts. The Atlanta rapper is requesting City National Bank to disclose “Jeannie’s personal and business bank accounts before November 1.

The filing states Jeezy sent Jeanie two separate subpoenas on October 22 and the second on October 28. She accused Jeezy of not informing her of the first one describing it as a “secret subpoena” in her motion.

The subpoenas are “oppressive, unreasonable, and not calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” the motion read. She also claimed the “purposes of the subpoenas were “annoyance, embarrassment, and oppression.”

“Here, the subpoena is grossly overbroad and oppressive and it is clear that the subpoena was issued for the sole purpose of embarrassing and harassing Ms. Mai. The me requests information that in no way relates to the subject matter of the current Contempt action,” her attorney wrote. “Furthermore, Ms. Mai has provided numerous alternative avenues for [Jeezy] to obtain the information that he is now requesting from Ms. Mai’s personal and business bank accounts from the time period of June 2024 to October 2024.”

“Given [Jeezy’s] propensity for failing to pay his financial obligations, both in his prior unrelated custody case and based on the number of lawsuits that have been filed against him by his former employees and associates regarding non-payment of debts, it is clear that [Jeezy] motive in issuing said subpoena was for no other purpose than to harass and intimidate Ms. Mai.”

In a previous suit, Jeanni claimed that Jeezy never paid for certain daycare and school costs. She also claimed he did not put $500,000 in an account for their daughter.

Additionally, Jeannie said Jeezy has yet to pay for the four month’s rent totaling $92,000. He also did not transfer the title to two cars to her while owing $4,000 in tuition.

Jeezy has denied the allegations. He said she was making “blatant misrepresentations in her pleadings in an attempt to mislead and delude this honorable court.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalized their divorce on June 11, 2024, in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court after nine months.

