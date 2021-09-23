Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Freddy Reacts To Her Pregnancy With Jeezy: ‘I Upgraded From Trash’ [Photos + Video]

“The Real” co-host announced on Monday she’s pregnant with her and husband Jeezy’s first child together, despite previously saying she didn’t want children.

via: Hot97

We previously reported that Jeannie shares that she’s been hiding the news for five months. She says, “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

“My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.” She claims meeting Jeezy and falling in love again changed her mind.

Jeannie Mai talks about Jeezy’s reaction to her being pregnant o& what changed her mind about not wanting kids pic.twitter.com/BaSiG37xVT — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 20, 2021

Jeannie’s ex-husband, Freddy Harteis caught wind the news, and shared his opinion. After a Instagram user says, “her first husband prob biting bricks and screaming rn..” Another commenters recalls Jeannie not wanting a baby with Freddy.

Freddy claps back at the exchange. He says, “yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago. Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.”

Someone sounds bitter.