Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Ordered to Appear in Court to Face-off Over Custody and Prenup in Bitter Divorce Battle

Jeannie Mai asked the judge presiding over her divorce from Jeezy to deny the rapper’s motion to enforce their prenuptial agreement.

via: Radar Online

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy will come face-to-face over their bitter divorce battle. RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes were given a notice to appear in court to hash out issues like custody of their two-year-old daughter, Monaco, and the prenup Mai claimed she was rushed to sign the night before their 2021 wedding.

The former The Talk cohost, 45, and her rapper soon-to-be ex-husband, 46, will be required to appear in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on March 1 at 9 AM with their attorneys in tow. They will be given up to five hours to present testimony and evidence.

Mai and Jeezy will face serious consequences if they fail to show, including contempt of court.

The former couple were warned to “BE ON TIME,” per the documents filed on January 23.

“Failure to appear at the appointed time may result in a dismissal of the case,” the motion read.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jeezy — whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins — filed for divorce from his talk show wife in September after more than two years of marriage, citing their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Things turned nasty when Jeezy accused his ex of acting as a “gatekeeper” when it came to his custody time with their daughter, so he begged the judge to step in.

Mai fired back at his accusations, stating she had been more than fair in trying to accommodate her estranged husband’s requests to see their child, but she had concerns about her daughter’s safety — pointing to Jeezy’s firearms.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place … as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” her lawyers stated in documents in December.

But custody isn’t the only issue they are at odds over.

RadarOnline.com told you — Mai asked the judge to deny Jeezy’s request to enforce the prenuptial agreement, claiming she had “legitimate concerns” about the accuracy of her estranged husband’s financial disclosures given the “quick nature” in which she was forced to sign.

“Given the compressed timeframe, it was inherently challenging, if not impossible, for either party to engage in comprehensive due diligence. The result being an inability to fully comprehend, scrutinize, and verify the accuracy of the disclosed financial information, and casting doubt on the agreement’s integrity,” her motion stated.