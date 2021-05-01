Jeannie Mai Didn’t Invite Her ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts to Wedding [Video]

Jeannie Mai Jenkins shares why she didn’t invite her co-hosts from “The Real” to her wedding.

via: Page Six

Mai, 42, explained to fans on her YouTube channel that in order to have a “Covid-safe wedding,” both she and Jeezy had to make some sacrifices on the invitation list.

“So we had a very COVID-safe wedding in our home. Which means, I mean…literally just a couple…there were two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends. People I grew up with. People that had to know me and [Jeezy],” Mai said. “Those were the two rules.”

“J made my list, and I made his list,” she continued. “And we were very firm on, because of COVID, you’re not supposed to be throwing events right now. You’re not supposed to be putting anybody in risk. So, with our family, we said ‘we are only going to invite our close family and people who know us both.’”

She added that she gave her co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais and Loni Love a call to share that she wished they could have been there.

“So, no. I didn’t invite the ladies. But, I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret.”

Mai added that once the pandemic comes to a close, she and Jeezy will have a larger ceremony where all of their loved ones would be able to attend.

“So, when we have the wedding later on. Hopefully, things will change then because COVID now, anything can happen.”

There’s going to be a lot of people looking to recreate memories once COVID is over.