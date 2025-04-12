Jazmine Sullivan Suffered Miscarriage, She Reveals In Emotional Birthday Post

BY: Walker Published 12 minutes ago

Jazmine Sullivan is speaking candidly about her “2-month-old son that I never got to meet” in an emotional post.

The Philadelphia songstress shared with fans via her Instagram Stories Thursday (April 10) that she suffered a miscarriage, posting the news one day after her 38th birthday.

“Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I’ve been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say,” she began. The singer’s mother, Pamela Sullivan, passed away July 22, 2023.

She went on, “I woulda have been holding my 2-month-old son that I never got to meet. So needless to say I’ve been down bad.”

Sullivan went on to express her gratitude for a satisfying massage “that helped to release some of the deep pain I’ve been holding in for a while,” as well as her concerned fans.

“I’m also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It’s all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life’s a** whooping,” she concluded.

Sullivan’s 37th birthday was also spent reflecting, as the vocalist mourned her mother’s passing. “I miss my mommy! I tried so hard to keep busy for my birthday to distract myself, but I don’t think it works like that,” she emotionally wrote at the time. “I cried all month. I’ll cry for the rest of my life. But I’ll also smile, laugh and dance in between the tears! So thank God for that!”

Sullivan is next slated to perform at the inaugural EmpowHER Music Festival, taking place May 10 in Los Angeles. Fellow acts include Kehlani, Normani, Saweetie, Flo Milli, Jozzy, and more.

via: Vibe

Prayers up to Jazmine.