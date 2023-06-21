  1. Home
Jay-Z Performs Classics At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show [Video]

June 21, 2023 8:14 AM PST

JAY-Z rocked the stage with longtime friend Pharrell in support of the debut of the latter’s first collection as creative director at Louis Vuitton.

via: HotNewHipHop

Pharrell had some tricks up his sleeve for his first-ever runway show as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton. Zendaya, Rihanna, & A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian all came through to witness Pharrell, along with Jay-Z and Beyonce. However, Jay didn’t limit his appearance to a front-row seat. The billionaire mogul also hit the stage with Pharrell at the afterparty to dive into a few of his biggest records, including one of his collaborations with Kanye West that would only be appropriate to perform in France’s capital.

Jay hit the stage, dripped out in a custom Louis Vuitton jacket, as he performed records like “N***as In Paris,” “PSA,” and his verse on MC Panjabi’s “Beware (Remix).” Of course, he also joined Pharrell on stage to deliver a performance of their single “ I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin’.” Clearly, Pharrell had to do it big at the Louis Vuitton show which debuted the LV’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. The stage itself was located in front of the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Pharrell pulled from his wheelhouse of collaborators for his debut as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director. Besides Jay-Z touching the stage, Skateboard P also pulled a few of his close collaborators for the presentation. Pusha T and Malice walked the runway.

