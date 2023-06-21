Jay-Z Performs Classics At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show [Video]

JAY-Z rocked the stage with longtime friend Pharrell in support of the debut of the latter’s first collection as creative director at Louis Vuitton.

via: HotNewHipHop

Pharrell had some tricks up his sleeve for his first-ever runway show as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton. Zendaya, Rihanna, & A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian all came through to witness Pharrell, along with Jay-Z and Beyonce. However, Jay didn’t limit his appearance to a front-row seat. The billionaire mogul also hit the stage with Pharrell at the afterparty to dive into a few of his biggest records, including one of his collaborations with Kanye West that would only be appropriate to perform in France’s capital.

Jay hit the stage, dripped out in a custom Louis Vuitton jacket, as he performed records like “N***as In Paris,” “PSA,” and his verse on MC Panjabi’s “Beware (Remix).” Of course, he also joined Pharrell on stage to deliver a performance of their single “ I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin’.” Clearly, Pharrell had to do it big at the Louis Vuitton show which debuted the LV’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. The stage itself was located in front of the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Jay Z performing at #LouisVittton SS24 by Pharrell Williams pic.twitter.com/uc03Wr1JlT — HIGHEST? (@ablemanaf) June 20, 2023

Pharrell pulled from his wheelhouse of collaborators for his debut as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director. Besides Jay-Z touching the stage, Skateboard P also pulled a few of his close collaborators for the presentation. Pusha T and Malice walked the runway.