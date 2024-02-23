Jay-Z & Kareem “Biggs” Burke Objects The Sale Of Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares | lovebscott.com

Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke objected to the sale of former business partner Dame Dash’s shares of Roc-A-Fella Records to settle a $832,000 judgment.

via: HipHopDX

JAY-Z and Dame Dash haven’t seen eye to eye in quite some time, but Hov has interjected himself into his former business partner’s current legal matters.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online on Friday (February 16), a judge ordered Dame to sell his shares of Roc-A-Fella Records after he allegedly refused to pay a $823k judgment to movie producer Josh Weber that stemmed from the 2016 film Dear Frank.

Both Jay and Kareem “Biggs” Burke objected to Dame having to sell his shares in an auction, on the basis that company bylaws mandate that the board of directors must first approve the sell-off. However, U.S. Magistrate Robert W. Lehrburger ruled that the former exec’s one-third ownership of Roc-A-Fella can, in fact, be seized to help cover the judgment since it is his personal property.

In his 15-page decision, Lehrburger blasted Jay and Biggs for creating a no sell-off clause during a 2021 board meeting that Dame did not attend or vote for. He ordered Roc-A-Fella to deliver Dame’s stock certificate to the U.S. Marshals Service for an auction in 180 days.

Jay and Biggs’ main objection is less about siding with Dame, however, and stems from concerns that an outsider can purchase the intellectual rights of Roc-A-Fella. To address the issue, Lehrburger said, “They can participate in the auction and place the winning bid.”

As previously reported, Dame Dash was sued for copyright infringement and defamation over the Dear Frank film in 2019. Although he was originally asked to direct the movie in 2016, he was ultimately removed from the project after he was deemed unfit for the job.

Webber and Muddy Water Pictures claimed he was always high on set while shooting the film on his Sherman Oaks property. They eventually finished the film without him.

They then sued Dash three years later, claiming he tried to shop Dear Frank around as his own. They also alleged he sent promotional ephemera to networks such as BET but changed the film’s title to The List. Dame argued they shot the film at his home using all of his equipment then stole the footage to do the movie without him.

The jury failed to see Dash’s perspective and handed down its decision in 2022. Attorney Chris Brown, who repped the plaintiffs, said, “I will get every penny due to my clients.”