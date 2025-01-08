Jay-Z Asks Court to Sanction Tony Buzbee for Filing ‘False’ Rape Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

The legal fight between Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and attorney Tony Buzbee is heating up.

HOV wants a piece of Buzbee’s hide, legally speaking — he’s demanding a court sanction Buzbee for what Jay calls the false rape lawsuit that’s damaged his reputation.

According to Jay’s new motion, filed by his lawyer Alex Spiro, Buzbee did not conduct even the most rudimentary investigation into the shocking claims made by his “Jane Doe” client in her lawsuit. The woman alleged Jay-Z and Diddy drugged and raped her after the MTV VMA Awards in 2000 when she was 13 years old.

In his filing, Jay also points out Buzbee did not withdraw the lawsuit after an NBC News interview with the accuser aired, and cast doubt on most of the details in her allegations.

For instance, she said the attack occurred at “a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway” that was about 20 minutes from the VMAs by car. But, there are photographs showing Jay at Lotus nightclub in Manhattan after the awards show.

Also, she claimed her father picked her up after the assault, but her dad has no recollection of that. In the docs, Jay says that journey would have taken her 10-hours roundtrip … so, seems like something he’d remember.

The woman also claimed she’d watched the VMAs on a Jumbotron outside Radio City Music Hall, but Jay says photos show there was no such screen outside Radio City, and in fact, NYC denied MTV’s request to use one.

Finally, Jay points to her claim she spoke to Benji Madden while at the after party — but after the accuser’s interview, Benji’s rep told NBC the singer wasn’t even in NYC for the 2000 VMAs because Good Charlotte was touring the Midwest.

Jay-Z’s overall point is … all of these details were easily debunked, and if Buzbee had done the slightest bit of homework, he would have discovered all the holes in the woman’s story before filing a lawsuit that’s so damaging to Jay.

Buzbee’s firing back, though, telling us … “With each frantic filing, Mr. Spiro’s team reeks of desperation. Mr. Spiro and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half truths. Again, they are dead wrong. We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever.”

via: TMZ

