Jason Momoa Supports Zoë Kravitz Amid Report He’s Back with Lisa Bonet [Photo]

Zoë Kravitz has quite the fan club.

via: Page Six

Jason Momoa is showing support for stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz amid a report claiming he’s back together with Lisa Bonet.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa captioned photos of himself posing with Kravitz’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, via Instagram on Monday.

Both men, dressed in casual attire, appeared thrilled to watch Kravitz play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in “The Batman,” which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” Momoa, 42, continued. “Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

Kravitz, 33, and Tatum, 41, have been dating since August 2021, while Momoa had been with the actress’ 54-year-old mom, Bonet, since 2005 prior to their January split.

However, a source recently told Hollywood Life that Momoa and Bonet — who tied the knot in 2017 and share kids Lola, 14, and Nokoa-Wolf, 13 — are giving their marriage another shot.

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the insider said.

Momoa previously shed light on his decision to break up with Bonet in a wordy January Instagram post that he has since removed from his page.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,” he wrote at the time.

“Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Reps for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The Batman swings into theaters on March 4.