Jason Momoa Has a Pants-Off Dance-Off in New Saturday Night Live Promo: 'I'm Back, Baby'

He wouldn’t be Jason Momoa if he wasn’t somewhere with his ass out — and it looks like his upcoming hosting stint on ‘Saturday Night Live’ won’t be any different.

In a promo for this week’s episode of the iconic late-night sketch show, the Aquaman star, 44 was quite literally caught with his pants down ahead of his appearance this Saturday.

As clips of Momoa’s highlights on the show flash on screen, he enters studio 8H with a triumphant dance down the aisles.

“I’m back, baby!” he grins.

Momoa tosses his hat into the empty audience and twirls when cast member Ego Nwodim sneaks up behind him with a puzzled look on her face — right as he silently thrusts towards the stage.

“Ego, I’m so happy to be back!” Momoa shouts with a big smile on his face.

“Yeah, hey, we love you, you just can’t be wearing your underwear,” Nwodim responds, gesturing to his nude bottom half, which appears pixelated on the screen. “This is a workplace.”

“No!” he sighs. “I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants.”

When Nwodim suggests they go and find Momoa some clothes to wear, the actor gets a sly look on his face and yells, “No chance!”

Turning back around to the stage with glee, he resumes his slow motion dance and spots featured player, Marcello Hernandez, walking with a script in hand.

He screams out his name and the two embrace before Momoa lifts him up into his arms.

This isn’t the first time Momoa’s been on Saturday Night Live.

Momoa made his hosting debut on SNL during season 44 in December 2018. He was joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons and surprise guest Robert De Niro, who portrayed Robert Mueller in a skit.

In an October 2019 episode, Momoa made another surprise appearance during Chance the Rapper’s hosting stint.

During a skit where the rapper played a judge who hands out verdicts based on first impressions, the Game of Thrones alum shocked viewers when he entered the courtroom wearing an animal print fur coat as Apollo Ben, who was facing charges for stealing cash.

Following his appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series, Momoa shared a series of behind-the-scene photos and videos to Instagram.

“I LOVE @nbcsnlwatch tonight @chancetherapper is amazing. Love u cast and crew forever so stoked to be invited back. Aloha j,” he wrote in his first post, which multiple shirtless shots and selfies with Chance and other cast members.

He shared additional footage in a second post, writing, “As good as it gets for me. @nbcsnl The greatest show on earth I will always be a fan love to the amazing crew and cast I’m so grateful. Aloha j.”

Alongside Momoa, Tate McRae will appear as the musical guest on November 18.

If he’ll be naked, we’ll be watching. ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.