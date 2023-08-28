Jason Derulo, Alexandra Shipp Star in Romantic Thriller Podcast ‘Underwater’ From Warner Music’s Interval Presents

Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s (WMG) in-house podcast network, TODAY unveiled the cast and details for its upcoming romantic, neo-noir thriller, “Underwater.”

via: Variety

Primarily set at a high-end island resort, the eight-part series follows Nico (Derulo) and Ana (Shipp), a couple whose deep romantic connection is threatened by lies and deception — both from Nico’s covert mission and the skeletons in Ana’s closet.

The first two episodes of “Underwater” will premiere Oct. 31, 2023, on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays following the launch.

“Underwater,” produced by Clamor and Temple Hill Entertainment, is described as a “narrative album,” with new, original music from Derulo woven into the story and score.

“As an artist, I’ve always believed that music and storytelling go hand in hand, shaping emotions and connecting people in unique ways. Podcasting provides an opportunity to delve deeper into the storytelling experience, and ‘Underwater’ intertwines new music with all of the drama, thrills and romance of the story itself,” Derulo said in a statement. “Interval Presents is the perfect partner because of their deep roots in music and expertise as an established podcast powerhouse. They share in my vision of merging artistry and narrative to create a truly immersive and unforgettable experience for listeners.”

Shipp commented, “Delving into the world of audio storytelling has been an exciting new chapter for me. I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the immensely talented Jason Derulo as well as the teams at Clamor, Temple Hill and Interval Presents, to bring this project to life. I can’t wait for listeners to immerse themselves in the world of ‘Underwater’ and experience the power of this thrilling romantic series.”

Alongside Derulo and Shipp, the cast of “Underwater” includes Beau Bridgland, Michael Dearie, Aneesha DuBois, Andrew Frankel, Melissa Greenspan, Alice Hunter, Jeremy Jordan, Josh Keaton, Tara Langella, Jonathan Leon, Donis Leonard Jr., Michael McGlone, Carla Renata, Giancarlo Sabogal, David Shatraw, Andre Sogliuzzo and Cameron J. Wright.

“Interval Presents is committed to pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling and this stellar cast exemplifies an unmatched combination of music and acting talent that is sure to engage and entertain our listeners,” said Allan Coye, GM of Interval Presents and WMG’s senior VP of digital strategy and business development.

WMG’s Interval Presents, launched in 2022, produces “culture-forward audio content at the intersection of music, pop culture and social impact.” Interval Presents’ slate of programming includes “Drink Champs” co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, “Yeah, I F*cked That Up,” hosted by Billy Mann, “Rap Radar” featuring Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “Holding Court” with Eboni K. Williams and “The Last Resort” narrated by Xiuhtezcatl, with forthcoming shows hosted by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, as well as “Amplify Color,” highlighting Black trailblazers who changed this history of radio.