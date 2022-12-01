Jason David Frank's Wife Confirms 'Power Rangers' Star Died by Suicide: 'He Was Not Without His Demons'

Jason David Frank’s wife is speaking out about his death, which she confirms was a result of suicide.

via People:

The Power Rangers alum was 49 when his death was confirmed on Nov. 20. Though no cause of death was provided at the time, Jason’s wife, Tammie Frank, believes multiple media outlets prematurely reported that the actor died by suicide and made incorrect assumptions about her and their relationship status.

Now, Tammie is speaking exclusively with PEOPLE on behalf of their family in hopes of setting the record straight about Jason’s final night and helping others with similar mental health struggles.

“My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” she says. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

“I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else,” she continues. “The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”

She adds, “It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us.”

Continuing her statement, Tammie recalls what happened on the evening on Nov. 19, shortly after “reconciling our relationship.”

“We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn’t been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting,” she notes. “Don’t get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us.”

“A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally,” she shares. “Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage.”

Tammie says she and Jason decided to separate at that time, “not knowing what else to do.” However, about six weeks ago, they decided to rekindle their romance after a close family friend “helped us realize that we still loved each other and we should not give up just yet.”

Still, the pair knew they “needed to take it slow and work out any issues.” As part of their plan to reconnect, Jason planned a two-night getaway, in which the two attended a country dancing event — something Tammie says Jason knew she loved to do.

Despite being there together, Tammie notes they got two hotel rooms for the getaway “because that’s just how we do things — simply put, my husband snored.”

She also admits they received a noise complaint from hotel guests that night, but clarifies it was due to “us enjoying the weekend and having some fun – not arguing or fighting.”

“We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed. When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room,” she recalls. “To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must’ve been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door.”

“I don’t know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life,” she continues. “These were the ‘disturbances’ that has been brought up numerous times online.”

Concluding her statement, Tammie asks that people “stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully.”

“All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time,” she says. “To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

When news of Jason’s death broke on Nov. 20, a rep for the actor confirmed the tragedy in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” the statement read. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

The actor and mixed martial artist was most beloved for his role as Tommy Oliver (a.k.a. the Green/White Ranger) from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers show, which ran from 1993 to 1995, as well as the 1995 movie adaptation.

Jason reprised the role in many other projects in the franchise over the years, including Power Rangers Zeo (1996), Power Rangers Turbo (1997) and Dino Thunder (2004). He even made a cameo alongside costar Amy Jo Johnson (Kimberly Hart, a.k.a. Pink Ranger) in the 2017 reboot.

His other credits included the 1990s teen soap Sweet Valley High and episodes of Family Matters and We Bare Bears. His upcoming projects included Underdogs Rising and Legend of the White Dragon, according to his IMDb.

In addition to Tammie, Jason is survived by his four children — sons Hunter and Jacob, as well as daughters Skye and Jenna.

You truly never know what someone is going through. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.