Jasmine Guy Reveals She Housed Tupac Shakur After He Was Shot in New York: 'Couldn't Tell Anybody' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Jasmine Guy is opening up about the time she housed Tupac Shakur.

via: The Messenger

She revealed on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show Thursday that she had to keep the rapper’s presence in her home a secret after he was shot on Nov. 30, 1994 in the lobby of Quad Recording Studios in New York’s Times Square. It was presumed to be a robbery-at-gunpoint, though the late rapper always speculated it was a set-up.

After Shakur was shot, he received surgery at Metropolitan Hospital Center and checked out to go to recover at an undisclosed site, which turned out to be Guy’s home.

“He didn’t feel safe there. He did just get shot,” Guy told Shepherd. “He felt like a sitting duck. And because I had a low profile and they didn’t know we were friends… It kinda felt like The Diary of Anne Frank because I couldn’t tell anybody that he was there.”

Guy added that Shakur was in her home, getting tended to by his mother, a private doctor, and receiving discreet visits from close family and friends, for a few weeks following the shooting.

Guy’s close friendship with Shakur began when they met during his guest appearance on the sitcom A Different World in 1993. After helping Shakur recover from his wounds, she appeared in his music video for “Temptations” in 1995. She later wrote his mother’s biography, Afeni Shakur: Evolution of a Revolutionary, which came out in February 2004.