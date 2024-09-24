Janet Jackson’s Friends Reportedly Fear She Lives in ‘Bubble’ and Has Handed Power to Brother, Manager Randy

BY: LBS STAFF Published 14 mins ago

Janet Jackson’s pals reportedly say the singer has retreated into a ‘bubble’ as they blame her manager and brother, Randy, for her recent ‘racist’ remarks.

Janet Jackson has retreated into a “bubble” to shield herself from the messy fallout over declaring Kamala Harris was “not Black”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer handed the reins to her brother and manager, Randy Jackson, who her pals claimed was the real culprit behind the “racist” remarks.

Harris, 59, was forced to clarify she had long identified as both Black and South Asian American after her political rival, Donald Trump, made similar statements in July.

The Republican presidential hopeful suggested the Democratic candidate “happened to turn Black” just in the last few years, adding: “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago … and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Trump, 78, walked back his incendiary remarks during their debate earlier this month when he said: “Whatever she wants to be is OK with me”.

But over the weekend, Janet, 58, was taken to task on social media for perpetuating the “racist” lie concocted by Trump after saying of the vice president during an interview with The Guardian: “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian”.

When the interviewer mentioned Harris’ mother being from India and her father being from Jamaica, Janet falsely stated: “Her father’s white.”

She went on: “That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Janet’s comments were slammed by critics as “irresponsible” and “MAGA-fueled lies” one would expect to hear at a “Trump rally”.

But her team’s disjointed response to the fallout made matters worse for the Control singer, as a man named Mo Elmasri claimed to be her manager and issued an apology on her behalf. Shortly afterward, however, Janet’s official rep denied any association with Elmasri and told Variety her manager was actually Randy, 62.

On Monday, sources close to the singer confirmed Randy had taken over his sister’s affairs, telling Page Six when it came to Elmasari: “No one has ever heard of this guy, not any breath of him.”

Regarding the backlash over Janet’s recent comments about Harris, the insider said: “Janet and Randy’s attitude was to just let it blow over. They weren’t planning to address it.”

Randy was labeled a “Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist” by the source, who feared he was “sabotaging her legacy” and could cause harm to her reputation worse than the infamous “Nipplegate” scandal of 2004.

They told the outlet: “She’s giving Randy control, and no one understands how he’s managing her, when he’s never had a career. She pays for everything.”

The source added: “Janet’s bubble is small, and she listens to Randy. She does peddle in conspiracy theories.”

Janet and Randy, the youngest of the Jackson siblings, were reportedly still mourning the death of their brother, Tito, who died last weekend at age 70.

via: RadarOnline.com