Jamie Lynn Spears Eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' in Week 2

Jamie Lynn Spears is going home after “Dancing with the Stars” judges and fans showed her the door in just the second round of this season’s competition.

via: People

The Zoey 102 star, 32, was sent home from Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, but she has no regrets about her two week stint on the show.

“Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount [of] love and support,” Spears wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram after the episode.

She continued, “This was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!”

Of her partner, seasoned DWTS pro Alan Bersten, she said, “Alan, you’re the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for.”

From the beginning of her journey on the show, Spears shared that she intended to donate her weekly earnings to the WGA during their then ongoing writer’s strike, as well as to the SAG-AFTRA.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and that’s a win by all accounts in what I set out to do.”

She concluded her post with a shoutout to her older daughter, Maddie: “Softball moms are hot.”

Though her DWTS experience came to an end sooner than she’d hoped, Spears told host Alfonso Ribeiro the best part of the show was “meeting everybody and doing something I never thought I’d do in my entire life.”

After earning a 15/30 for their tango last week, Spears said during the episode that she was keen to improve. “I don’t like average,” she said. “I want to do better.”

She and Bersten danced a Cha Cha on Tuesday, which tasked the actress with being sexy, which she said was out of her comfort zone as she’s just a “softball mom.”

Of their performance, the judges awarded the duo a 16/30 and applauded Spears’ major improvement from her first performance.

“You came out of your shell… you entertained and connected,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. “You are a performer and you can do it!”

Jamie Lynn Spears has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars! ??? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/us3TUvLD2k — Loot M(oney) Taylor (@lootmtaylor) October 4, 2023