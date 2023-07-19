Jamie Lynn Spears’ 15-Year-Old Daughter Maddie Was Reportedly ‘Very Affected’ By Britney Feud

Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional as she revealed how her feud with big sister Britney Spears impacted her and her children — specifically, her eldest daughter, 15-year-old Maddie.

“I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members,” Jamie Lynn told Variety in an interview published Wednesday when asked about the status of her relationship with her pop star sister.

“If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say,” she continued.

“I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

As her eyes welled up, the actress and songwriter, 32, admitted that the topic makes her “sad.”

“I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life,” said Jamie Lynn, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with her husband, Jamie Watson.

“My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true.”

The “Zoey 101” star added, “It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.”

Jamie Lynn and Britney, 41, have been estranged since the latter accused her younger sibling of being complicit in her allegedly abusive conservatorship, under which Britney remained for almost 14 years until a Los Angeles judge terminated the legal arrangement in November 2021.

The subject reared its ugly head in Jamie Lynn’s January 2022 memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in which she insisted she “only ever had [Britney’s] back” growing up, writing, “I continued to protect her until just recently, when she decided I didn’t need protecting and threw me to the proverbial media wolves.”

