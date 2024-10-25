Jamie Foxx Tackles Conspiracy Theory Diddy Was Behind His Mystery 2023 Emergency Hospitalization to ‘Shut Him Up About Freak Offs’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Jamie Foxx recently addressed whether Sean “Diddy” Combs was “responsible” for his mysterious hospitalization last year.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor discussed the conspiracy theories during the recording of his upcoming Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was.

However, the audience members had varying accounts of the Ray star’s words.

Two of them claim that Foxx, 56, said Diddy, 54, was responsible for what happened to him and he “is the one who called the FBI on (Diddy)”, who’s currently in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Foxx’s sudden disappearance from the limelight last year sparked conspiracy theories from fans, including wild claims Diddy put the actor in hospital and “drugged him” after their relationship turned sour, amid rumours surrounding the rapper’s “freak off” parties which were later exposed after his arrest.

However a source close to Diddy told DailyMail.com: “There is no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital.”

Big Homie .CC, a celebrity security guard, claimed in an interview with Cam Capone News last week Foxx was “poisoned” by Diddy.

He said: “I know (Combs) poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it… Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this.”

Big Homie .CC told Page Six his claims are based on hearing Foxx describe the story at two of his comedy show tapings, which the security guard said he attended with a client.

Videographer Choke No Joke revealed he attended two of Foxx’s three shows in Atlanta earlier this month.

He told Comedy Hype: “Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called What Had Happened Was and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show.”

Choke claimed Foxx said during the tapings “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and (Foxx) is the one who called the FBI on (Combs).”

It’s not clear if the alleged comments will be included in the final cut of the special.

When asked if the comments were made as a “joke,” Choke said: “I don’t think he was joking.

“Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ’cause to me – I’m a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious.

“After (Foxx) said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him,'” Choke restated, adding that Foxx might have done so because he was “scared.”

“He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with (Dallas Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones, right?… We haven’t seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, (Foxx) was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy,” he further claimed.

Choke claimed Foxx and Diddy were “bros” until something allegedly caused a rift between them.

Dennis L.A. White, a third attendee, told Page Six he went to the second and third tapings of the show, and his recollections were slightly different.

White shared he heard Foxx say something more in line of: “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead.”

He also added he did not remember Foxx talking about the FBI or law enforcement, though he did say the actor spent a good portion of the sets discussing Diddy, and even making jokes about “baby oil”.

Following his tapings, Foxx shared two photos from the stage, including one of him wiping away tears, as well as a heartfelt message on Instagram.

He wrote: “God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia.

“I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”

via: Radar Online