Prayers up for Jamie Foxx!

The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram to share that Jamie suffered a “medical complication” yesterday and is on the mend.

Corinne didn’t offer any specific details, but thanked fans for their support as Jamie is “already on his way to recovery.”

See her post below:

