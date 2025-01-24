Home > NEWS

Jamie Foxx Split From Long-term Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

It’s over for Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE exclusively that the couple are no longer together a year and a half after first going public with their relationship.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Foxx for comment.

Foxx and Huckstepp had been dating since at least August 2023, when they were seen dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, with a group. Most recently, the pair were seen stepping out in L.A. after eating dinner on Sept. 28, and getting cozy while strolling on a beach in Mexico on Oct. 30.

A source told PEOPLE in April that Huckstepp was a “great” presence in Foxx’s life in the aftermath of his April 2023 health scare, which he revealed in his December Netflix special titled Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was … was a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Though Huckstepp didn’t step out with Foxx at any public events, she showed her support for him behind the scenes. As the actor filmed a BetMGM commercial last July, a source at the shoot told PEOPLE Huckstepp was on set for at least one of the days of filming.

“They seemed cozy,” the insider said. “[Jamie] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

News of the split comes at a busy time for Foxx. His special dropped last month, and Back in Action, the Netflix movie he was filming when he suffered the medical emergency, was released on Jan. 17.

via: People

