Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After He Was ‘Hit’ in His Mouth with Glass During Birthday Dispute: ‘They Try to Bring You Darkness’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Jamie Foxx is addressing his fans for the first time after a crazy altercation during his birthday dinner that required him to get stitches.

The comedian subtly addressed the dispute via Instagram Sunday, writing, “The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

“The devil is a lie,” he continued in the caption. “Can’t win here … thank you to everybody that pray [sic] and check [sic] on me … when your light is shining bright … they try to bring you darkness.”

Advertisement

“but they don’t know that you’re built for it … the lights have been shining bright,” Foxx added.

The “Dreamgirls” star also thanked fans for watching his newly released Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was,” which is now number one on the streaming platform.

“If you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul,” he concluded.

Advertisement

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Foxx told Page Six that he was partying at Mr. Chow the night prior when “someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.”

“He had to get stitches and is recovering,” his rep said. “The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Police responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. local time after receiving a call about assault with a deadly weapon, per a Beverly Hills Police Department press release.

The police department stated that the assault with a deadly weapon claim was “unfounded” but confirmed that there was a physical dispute “between parties.”

Advertisement

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

An eyewitness told TMZ that customers were “being rude and vulgar” to Foxx and the singer asked them to leave him alone because he was with his family.

Per the source, that’s when someone “allegedly threw the glass that hit [Foxx] in the face.”

Ahead of the incident, the “Blame It” crooner was spotted signing autographs outside the celebrity hotspot, telling photographers that he was thankful to be alive after suffering from a near-death experience last year.

Advertisement

Foxx addressed his health scare days before on his Netflix special, which aired on Tuesday.

via: Page Six