Jamie Foxx Skips Movie Premiere as Recovery from Mystery Illness Continues, Co-Star John Boyega Says He Hasn't Been Answering Phone Calls

Jamie Foxx was noticeably absent from the red carpet premiere of his new film ‘The Call Tyrone’ at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida — and his co-stars are sending him love amid his ongoing recovery.

via FN:

“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight during the event.

“I’ve been calling, I’m just going to keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!” Boyega added.

Foxx portrays Slick Charles and is also one of the producers of the film, “They Cloned Tyrone.”

The movie has the description, “An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.”

Marvel star Parris additionally sent her love to Foxx while he recovers from his medical mystery.

“We had so much fun, and he’s just such a lively person . . . he brings such an energy to the set,” she told the media outlet.

“I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”

“They Cloned Tyrone” director Juel Taylor said he’s “definitely” sending his “thoughts and prayers” to Foxx.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Corinne shared on April 12 that her father had experienced a “medical complication” the day before, and that “quick action and great care” had helped guide him toward recovery last month.

We wish Jamie the best in his continued recovery.