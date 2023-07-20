Jamie Foxx Shares New Photo 3 Months After Medical Emergency: 'Got Big Things Coming Soon'

Jamie Foxx says he has “big” things in the works.

On Thursday, the 55-year-old shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

According to reports, Jamie is in Las Vegas working on a campaign with BetMGM, a sports betting company connected with MGM Resorts.

He’ll star in the company’s commercials for football season and beyond.

This post marks the first photo Jamie’s shared of himself since his ‘medical complication’ back in April.

Last week, Jamie was spotted all around Chicago — giving fans hope that he’s well on his way to making a full recovery.

See his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)