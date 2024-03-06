Jamie Foxx Set to Return to Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ | lovebscott.com

On Tuesday (March 5), Jamie Foxx took to social media to announce his return to “Beat Shazam.” Alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, the actor will co-host the game show after stepping away before the sixth season to handle health-related issues. He was replaced by Nick Cannon during that time.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

The network announced Monday that Foxx and daughter Corinne will resume hosting duties on the music-based game show, whose seventh season premieres May 28. After a medical issue during filming of Netflix’s movie Back in Action in April 2023, Foxx was hospitalized and underwent a long recovery process.

Foxx hasn’t disclosed the nature of the medical issue, but in his first public appearance since then — at a Critics Choice Association event in December — he hinted at some serious effects: “I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage],” he said at the time. He also joked that “I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too — I don’t know where I was going. ‘Shit, am I going to the right place?’”

Nick Cannon hosted season six of Beat Shazam in Foxx’s absence. Foxx had also been set as emcee of another Fox show, We Are Family, but Anthony Anderson took on that role.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” said Allison Wallach, president unscripted entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Beat Shazam comes from Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx executive produce the show.