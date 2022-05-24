Jamie Foxx Gets Hot And Heavy With Mystery Blonde On Yacht [Photo]

Jamie Foxx appears to have a new woman in his life.

via: AceShowbiz

The 54-year-old actor was spotted packing on the PDA with the bikini-clad woman while on board a yacht off the coast of Cannes on Monday, May 23. In pictures which have circulated online, the two were seen cuddling up on the luxury vessel and making out with the Hollywood star crawling atop his lady love as she wrapped her arms around him.

Jamie was seen lingering close to the blonde beauty when she stood up and leaned on the handrails. The twosome was also seen enjoying a jet-ski ride together, with the “Django Unchained” actor driving the jet ski around and the woman putting her arms around his waist.

The woman showed off her curves bright red bikini top and shorts and wore dark shades. Jamie, meanwhile, donned a white T-shirt and matching shorts with a black cap, which he wore sideways. They put on live vests when they were about to zoom about the coast.

Jamie is currently in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival. While he has never mentioned his relationship with the mystery lady, the comedian/singer has been documenting his vacation on his Instagram Stories, showing the decadent breakfast and seafood buffets he and his crew enjoyed on the boat.

It’s currently unknown how long Jamie has been close with the woman and if their relationship is serious or just a fling. He was previously in a longtime relationship with Katie Holmes before breaking up in May 2019, after six years together. He was then linked to a string of women, but none of those relationships seemed to last long.

In October 2021, he explained why he never wants to get married. “A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families,” he told E! News’ “Daily Pop”. He added, “Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”