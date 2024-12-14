Jamie Foxx Allegedly Involved In Fight At Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills During Birthday Dinner

BY: Walker Published 60 mins ago

A birthday celebration went left.

Jamie Foxx was allegedly involved in a fight in the dining room of Mr. Chow Friday night … and he may have been injured, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us … police were called to the popular, high-end Beverly Hills restaurant around 10 PM on the report of a fight inside.

For the moment, details are murky … but we are told by police sources that Jamie was involved in the alleged altercation — however, he was gone by the time police arrived.

An assault report was taken and Jamie’s name is listed as a party involved in whatever went down … so police will be reaching out to him.

A witness of the alleged fight said that Jamie may have been hurt … but if that’s true, he did not stick around for medical attention.

We know Jamie was at the hotspot with his family … ’cause he was snapped going in with his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx, and his former partner, Kristin Grannis.

A spokesperson for Jamie tells TMZ … “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”