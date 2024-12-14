Home > NEWS

Jamie Foxx Allegedly Involved In Fight At Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills During Birthday Dinner

BY: Walker

Published 60 mins ago

A birthday celebration went left.

Jamie Foxx was allegedly involved in a fight in the dining room of Mr. Chow Friday night … and he may have been injured, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us … police were called to the popular, high-end Beverly Hills restaurant around 10 PM on the report of a fight inside.

Advertisement

For the moment, details are murky … but we are told by police sources that Jamie was involved in the alleged altercation — however, he was gone by the time police arrived.

An assault report was taken and Jamie’s name is listed as a party involved in whatever went down … so police will be reaching out to him.

A witness of the alleged fight said that Jamie may have been hurt … but if that’s true, he did not stick around for medical attention.

We know Jamie was at the hotspot with his family … ’cause he was snapped going in with his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx, and his former partner, Kristin Grannis.

Advertisement

via: TMZ

A spokesperson for Jamie tells TMZ … “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Ohio Mom Asks ‘How Do You Pick Which Kid to Save’ After Daughter, 21, and Son, 20, Both Shot

By: Walker
NEWS

Conan O’Brien’s Parents Die Just 3 Days Apart

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

50 Cent Says Upcoming Diddy Documentary Is a ‘Difficult Project’ Amid Rising Accusations: ‘It’s Become an Octopus’

By: Walker
NEWS

Tory Lanez Says Leaving Kylie Jenner’s Pool His Only “Regret” From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song

By: Walker
NEWS

André 3000 Says OutKast Is ‘Further Away’ from New Music ‘Than We’ve Ever Been’: ‘It’s a Chemistry Thing’

By: Walker
NEWS

T.I. Sues Former Friend Sabrina Peterson for Defamation Three Years After She Accused Him of Sexual Abuse

By: Walker
NEWS

Luigi Mangione Hires Top NY Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Wife Of Diddy’s Lawyer

By: Walker
NEWS

Randy Moss Reveals He Has Cancer After Multiple Surgeries, Says He’s a ‘Survivor’

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z Rape Accuser Speaks to NBC News, Acknowledges Inconsistencies in Her Allegations

By: Walker
NEWS

Will Smith Vehemently Denies ‘Diddy’ Combs Affiliation: “I Ain’t Did None Of That Stupid Sh*t” [Video]

By: Walker