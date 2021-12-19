Jake Paul Puts Tyron Woodley To Sleep: Twitter Hilariously Reacts [Photos + Video]

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by knock-out, Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight was a rematch of their August match which ended with a split decision victory for Paul.

via: HotNewHipHop

YouTuber-turned-boxing novice improved his record to 5-0, defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley for the second time in their rematch. As with every Paul fight, whether it be Jake or his older brother Logan, they grabbed the attention of the entire country during their fight.

After Jake devastatingly knocked out Woodley in the sixth round, Woodley’s mother was the first to congratulate Jake, causing Twitter to clown Tyron.

HIS OWN MAMA CLOWNING HIM CMON MAN?? pic.twitter.com/ydoNha62gC — ?????? (@ImAntoMMA) December 19, 2021

Subsequently, Jake would take to Twitter to flex his victory, claiming that every fighter he has faced has met the same fate.

In the aftermath of Woodley’s demise, the fight garnered a wide array of opinions. Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher, along with many others, claimed the fight was fixed: “How many of you motherf**kers believe in that Jake Paul-Woodley sh*t? Let’s be real here man. Come on man, this is a gimmick man. They’re juicing us man.”

Other opinions like these claim that Paul and Woodley arranged for the fight to be fixed so they could both earn large sums of money.

POV Tyron Woodley after getting shit on by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/5Pt7f8FDUS — TNG Explaining Pros (@explainingpros) December 19, 2021

Tyrone Woodley and Jake Paul leaving the arena tonight both knowing it was rigged once again pic.twitter.com/mUjdt8hmhC — Claud (@cIaudoli) December 19, 2021

Fighting Jake Paul is how athletes declare bankruptcy without saying it — 3 (@_TMCJab) December 19, 2021

Others, however, including Memphis Grizzles star point guard Ja Morant, Jake’s brother Logan and Maryland hip-hop sensation Cordae, praised Paul’s hands.

? dat boy .. sheesh — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 19, 2021

Yo I hate to admit it but this white mf got the hands like shit ? — Cordae' (@cordae) December 19, 2021

MY GRANDPARENTS HAD ALI. MY PARENTS HAD MIKE TYSON. I HAVE JAKE PAUL. — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) December 19, 2021

who the FUCK is knocking people out flat like that repeatedly — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 19, 2021

Some people were also just here for the jokes, rattling off tweets and memes referencing the TikTok Detroit Urban Survival guy and clowning Woodley for walking out pre-fight with rapper Joyner Lucas.

bro why didn't woodley just do this. pic.twitter.com/DxGSLD2C3N — Dovy? (@DovySimuMMA) December 19, 2021

Woodley already lost the fight when he walked out with Joyner Lucas — Craig (@DebatingHipHop_) December 19, 2021

Woodley done embarrassed the whole hood again smh?? — K9 (@KennethMurray) December 19, 2021

Tyron Woodley: Shit happens, MMA has always been my home. Can't wait to fight again in the cage. MMA: pic.twitter.com/nx8GMXicFa — MacMally? (@MacMallyMMA) December 19, 2021

Woodley: “We made changes for this fight” The changes: pic.twitter.com/aXdRbQ3Iki — Downward Elbow (@DownwardElbow) December 19, 2021

Paul was originally slated to take on Tyson Fury’s half-brother, Tommy Fury; however, Tommy withdrew due to injury. Earlier in the night, former NBA player Deron Williams defeated former NFL running back Frank Gore via split decision for a special exhibition match.