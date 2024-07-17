Jagged Edge Singer Brandon Casey Hospitalized with Broken Neck, Ribs and More After Car Crash: 'I Should Be Dead' | www.lovebscott.com

Jagged Edge’s Brandon Casey revealed that he was hospitalized and in the ICU after a car crash.

On July 16, the 48-year-old singer posted a photo of a hospital chart on Instagram, sharing that he sustained a broken neck, ribs, skull fracture and scalp lacerations. He’s currently recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I have to send a big Thanku to @grady.hospital after bein in iCU for five days I kno the legendary Grady Trauma Center is everything it’s said to Be the Best in the country yall saved my life and I’m forever grateful,” he wrote in the caption Tuesday. “I’m so Thankful to all u ladies who took care of me who have nursed me fed me encouraged me Thankyou from the bottom of my heart the most sincere Thanku I can conjure up.”

“I kno people wanna kno so here it is Broken neck 5 broke ribs skull fracture scalp lacerations and a bunch of pain all over my body but ima be good I promise yall,” he continued. “God got me it’s like sumthin tryna take me off this planet and god keep tellin em nope not him not yet … all praises to the most high most awesome most wonderful God Thanku lord!!!! From ur loyal soldier?????”

In another Instagram post, Casey shared an image of his wrecked car, admitting that he’s lucky to be alive.

“I never post these type pictures upon delivering the news that I been hurt cuz the people who really love me don’t play about me and I don’t wanna add to they fright of how I may be doin but ima jus post this jus so u kno neither wreck was a fender Bender,” he said. “I could be probably should be dead ???? oh except the Big fact that God does protect his Flock?”

In the comments section, Casey received numerous well wishes from fans and fellow stars.

This is the singer’s second major car crash in less than a year. In September 2023, Casey shared a photo on Instagram of his totaled car.

“When u kno god got u thru it you gotta say Thanku u gotta feel gratitude not jus speak it Thanku Father I kno I wouldn’t b here without ur grace and mercy,” he said at the time. “I’ll prolly never be the same but I’m so grateful I’m here Thanku Jesus !!!!”

