Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex-Lover Calls Out ‘Entanglement’ Affair in New Song [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith’s former sweetheart is singing.

In the wake of Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars, the R&B singer has dropped his new song “Shake the World” on which he addresses his much-talked-about relationship with the “Red Table Talk” host.

“I heard I was canceled / Well, let’s speak on that,” sings Alsina. “Red dot on my back / I became a target / And I’m flawed but flawless / That’s what makes me August.”

Later, he uses a Beyoncé lyric to reference the power couple. “I heard it’s some shit that’s about to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator / Well, of course some shit was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

Back in July 2020, the “Entanglements” singer claimed he had an affair with the Set It Off actress.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” August told Angela Yee. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it-so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Jada confirmed their “entanglement,” which occurred while she and her husband were temporarily separated. “I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she said on her “Red Table Talk.” “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.”

In the days following the Academy Awards, Alsina told his fans to “choose peace” along with other positive affirmations.

August ends “Shake the World” with a cryptic message: “I put a spell on you and you and you and all your ancestors too.”

