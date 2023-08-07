Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Alopecia Update [Photo]

Jada Pinkett Smith has been rocking a bald look for a while, but some changes appear to be in the works.

via: People

The actress and Red Table Talk host, 51, took to Instagram on Monday to share two selfies. In the first photo, her head looks shaved, and in the second, her hair — dyed blonde — has grown in a bit more.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” she captioned in the post.

Pinkett Smith — who’s been open about living with alopecia — celebrated her beauty last year in another selfie wearing a satin top and earrings with burgundy lipstick.

“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,” The Matrix Resurrections star captioned the post, showing off her shaved head in the snapshot.

She also showed her support for other bald women by sharing a Red Table Talk post in her Instagram Story.

Pinkett Smith first revealed that she was losing her hair during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, saying, “A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’,” she continued, adding “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’”