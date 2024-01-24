Jack Antonoff Calls Kanye a ‘Little Cry Baby B*tch’ After Learning ‘Vultures’ Has Same Drop Date as Bleachers Album

Jack Antonoff wasn’t too thrilled to find out Kanye West is now releasing his album on the same day as his.

via Complex:

On Wednesday, the Bleachers lead singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out West after finding out the two would be competing against each other. Antonoff’s group is dropping their self-titled album on March 8, which happens to be the same date Ye plans on dropping part two of his Vultures trilogy with Ty Dolla Sign.

According to Antonoff, the Chicago rap legend releasing his project the same day as the Bleachers is “hilarious,” and added that he’s a complainer. “Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby bitch,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Antonoff dissed Ye. In October 2022, the singer tweeted “Kanye a little bitch” after the rapper made several antisemitic remarks. Antonoff is also close friends and a frequent collaborator with Taylor Swift, who had issues with Kanye in the past.

Kanye’s Vultures project is now slated to be a trilogy, with part one coming on Feb. 9 and the final act coming on April 5. Vultures was supposed to drop in October but was pushed back several times.

The 46-year-old released “Vultures” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, and Bump J last November and unleashed an album teaser on Tuesday which announced the new release dates.

But would he say that to Kanye’s face?