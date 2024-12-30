Home > NEWS

Ja Rule Responds to 50 Cent’s Statements on Ticket Scandal

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Ja Rule has hit out at 50 Cent after his old enemy once again claimed that he bought tickets to one of his shows so that hundreds of seats would be left empty.

Reports indicate that during a recent interview, 50 Cent reiterated his assertion, stating, “I did [buy Ja Rule’s tickets]. They were cheap tickets. The tickets were very affordable. They were on StubHub. I bought the first four rows.” “I looked at it and said, ‘I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people, four or five rows back’ [laughs].” He continued, “It wasn’t that big of a sacrifice. I’ve bought things that mean less to me. That was fun, watching the show and seeing the spaces are empty because they were reserved for someone else.”

Nonetheless, on Sunday, December 29, Ja sharply responded to his remarks, labeling 50 a “fat fucking liar.”

He took to X, writing, “You believe this dumb shit???” “Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR.” When a fan expressed excitement for 50’s reply, Ja said, “Me too… [crying face emoji].”

Ja Rule has repeatedly shot down 50 Cent’s claim that he bought tickets to his concert prior to this ongoing feud.

In 2019, after 50 Cent claimed to have purchased 200 tickets for one of his concerts, Ja took to social media, saying, “This [clown emoji] 50 Cent is the pathological LIAR. I’ll cash app 10 bands to ANYBODY who has pics or footage of said show bozo bought 200 tix to so it could be empty … I’ll wait… y’all believe anything goofy [they] tell y’all.”

via: Hot97

