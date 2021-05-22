J. Cole Celebrates No. 1 Album 'The Off Season' [Video]

J. Cole has the number one album in the country — and he’s celebrating.

via Rap-Up:

The Off-Season will debut in the top spot on next week’s Billboard 200. While final numbers have yet to be announced by Billboard, the 12-track project is expected to move over 288,000 equivalent album units in its opening week.

The Dreamville boss celebrated his sixth No. 1 album all the way from Africa where he is currently playing for the Rwanda Patriots in the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League.

“Sending a thank you from Rwanda! #1 album, I appreciate the love, i heard the noise from out here,” he told fans on Friday. “the off-season means keep pushing yourself, I will do the same. ????”

Cole also went live on Instagram with Stephen Curry in the early hours of Saturday morning where he was gearing up for his next game with the Patriots. During their 20-minute livestream, he congratulated the Golden State Warrior on an “amazing season.”

“Now that you’re done for the season, if you could send me some powers across the water to Rwanda…” Cole joked.

“There’s no better way to bring in the off-season than with you. I’m officially in off-season,” said Curry, who plans to take two weeks off before resuming his training.

Have you listened yet?