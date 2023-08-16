'IShowMeat' Trending After IShowSpeed Accidentally Exposes Himself on YouTube Stream

IShowSpeed showed a lot more than speed during his recent YouTube live stream.

via: Complex

The popular streamer was playing Five Nights at Freddy’s and reacted to a scary scene by thrusting his hips in the direction of the camera. The motion became so forceful that his penis slipped out in front of nearly 25,000 viewers.

In addition to his online name trending on X, people have put a spin on it in light of what recently occurred, referring to him as “IShowMeat.”

Opening up Twitter to see IShowSpeed trending with IShowMeat pic.twitter.com/FFo8NjjJ4A — NickMan (@BrokenNickMan16) August 16, 2023

ishowspeed when he realizes he has to deal with the "ishowmeat" allegations forever ? pic.twitter.com/mp7UBQxZhZ — ` zeeko (@zeekodatjit) August 16, 2023

Some joked that his days on YouTube were numbered, while others suspect the unfortunate incident will ultimately lead to him joining Twitch rival Kick.

ishowspeed trying to login to YouTube tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5L6gZgOXsC — Danny (@dannywontmiss) August 16, 2023

the kick admins seeing IShowSpeed gettin banned after flashing his viewers: pic.twitter.com/4DmkU0E70I — ? (@60404) August 16, 2023

According to Game Rant, Twitch banned IShowSpeed in Dec. 2022 following controversial remarks on Adin Ross’ E-Date show. The teenage streamer asked model Ash Kash about the possibility of the two reproducing if they were the last two people on Earth.

Ash declined, to which IShowSpeed responded, “Who’s going to stop me?” He was later kicked off the platform for “sexual coercion or intimidation.”

We are a classy website, so you won’t find the video here. But if you wanted to see, click here.