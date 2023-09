Irish Grinstead, Member of Girl Group 702, Dead at 43

Irish Grinstead, best known as a member of girl group 702, has died.

Her sister and fellow group member Lemisha Grinstead announced Irish’s death via Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace,”¬†Lemisha continued.

“We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family,” Lemisha concluded the post.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately specified, however back in 2022 the group’s official Instagram account announced that Irish would be taking a step back from the group due to “serious medical issues.”

Irish was 43.

RIP.

