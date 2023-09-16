Irish Grinstead, Member of Girl Group 702, Dead at 43

Irish Grinstead, best known as a member of girl group 702, has died.

Her sister and fellow group member Lemisha Grinstead announced Irish’s death via Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace,” Lemisha continued.

“We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family,” Lemisha concluded the post.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately specified, however back in 2022 the group’s official Instagram account announced that Irish would be taking a step back from the group due to “serious medical issues.”

Irish was 43.

RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeMisha Gemini (@lemisha_the_gemini)