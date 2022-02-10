  1. Home
  2. News

The Internet Chimes In On Woman Who Gave A Man Fellatio During Sip & Paint [Photos + Video]

February 10, 2022 12:01 PM PST

A sip and paint party is going viral, and it’s not because of the artwork.

via: HipHopWired

What’s going on in the video reportedly took place during a sip and paint event. Now, for those of you who don’t know what a sip and paint event is, it’s one where patrons drink wine while a professional artist leads them in painting their own art pieces.

Some of you might be thinking to yourselves: “Bro, we ain’t stupid and you don’t need to explain to us what a sip and paint event is—it’s pretty much in the title.”

Well, yeah, you would think that, wouldn’t you?

However, the people depicted in the video may not have understood the assignment. It could be that the patron was confused as to what was being sipped. And maybe the naked guy who is presumably a nude model thought he would be doing the painting—but not with paint. (Yes, I know that’s gross, but, whatever, you giggled a little.)

Anyway, these people at the paint and sip party were wilding.

The visual is uncensored and the link can be found after some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Click here for the uncensored video.

Share This Post

Tags:Sip & Paint