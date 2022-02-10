The Internet Chimes In On Woman Who Gave A Man Fellatio During Sip & Paint [Photos + Video]

A sip and paint party is going viral, and it’s not because of the artwork.

via: HipHopWired

What’s going on in the video reportedly took place during a sip and paint event. Now, for those of you who don’t know what a sip and paint event is, it’s one where patrons drink wine while a professional artist leads them in painting their own art pieces.

Some of you might be thinking to yourselves: “Bro, we ain’t stupid and you don’t need to explain to us what a sip and paint event is—it’s pretty much in the title.”

Well, yeah, you would think that, wouldn’t you?

However, the people depicted in the video may not have understood the assignment. It could be that the patron was confused as to what was being sipped. And maybe the naked guy who is presumably a nude model thought he would be doing the painting—but not with paint. (Yes, I know that’s gross, but, whatever, you giggled a little.)

Anyway, these people at the paint and sip party were wilding.

The visual is uncensored and the link can be found after some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Sis was really sucking this man at the paint and sip and her friends didn’t stop her… pic.twitter.com/juY3EKCboq — Carlos Dwayne. (@iamcarlosdwayne) February 6, 2022

Nahhh that's sick. If we're at a sip n paint and I turn to see a woman, esp my friend, sucking d—-, I'm leaving immediately. — ??holanthropist (@pholanthropist) February 6, 2022

I heard you people are painting esophaguses during paint and sip now. pic.twitter.com/URV2Kqlede — Smish (@UncleSmish) February 6, 2022

Ma'am I'm just trying to paint my walk by faith picture at the sip and paint I didn't sign up for the sexy times pic.twitter.com/eZEXv5OosQ — RMJNewton321 (@MJNewton321) February 6, 2022

This sip and paint while sucking D is wild AF pic.twitter.com/lOWFBv7rPj — R A C H E L L E ??? (@RachTaughtYou) February 6, 2022

I should’ve never looked to see why sip and paint was [email protected] pic.twitter.com/C2aEb86oRf — I Except Her Black Card Too (@Johnny_boyBlu) February 7, 2022

Can you imagine your woman told you she is going to Paint and Sip to get her paint strokes in that was what she meant??? pic.twitter.com/IWLP5x4SFn — Rebirth Of Tingis Pingis (@notslicka_333) February 7, 2022

when your girl says her friend is doing a sip and paint for her bday #sipandpaint pic.twitter.com/5KulLSirWU — Marv ?? (@TiAyiti) February 7, 2022

I unfortunately encountered the sip and paint video pic.twitter.com/HDjoFczrm4 — iroh’s wife (@jamennoodle) February 6, 2022

So they just sucking dick at #sipandpaint like we not in a whole parallelogram? pic.twitter.com/VOSDY4OnGX — Buttermilk Biscuits (@Extrah_Butta) February 7, 2022

Click here for the uncensored video.