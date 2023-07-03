'Indiana Jones' Tops Domestic Box Office Despite Meager $60 Million

The latest installment in the Indiana Jones series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, galloped its way to the top of the domestic box office but with an underwhelming cash haul of $60 million.

via: Complex

Variety reports; overseas the Disney-produced film didn’t do much better, opening with an anemic $70 million across 52 international markets, for a $130 million. The news doesn’t bode well for the film, which stands as one of the most expensive movies ever made with an insane $295 million budget.

The James Mangold-directed is the fifth installment in the popular film franchise and the last for lead actor Harrison Ford. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and received polarizing reviews from critics, which may have contributed to the film’s weak opening.

Right behind Indy was Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which took the No. 2 spot with another strong week, bringing $11.5 million in its fifth week. Spidey brought in another $13.8 million overseas, bringing its international number to $267.4 million and boosting its worldwide tally to $607.3 million.

Meanwhile, DC Studios’ The Flash suffered another embarrassing week as the film fell to the No. 8 spot in its third weekend of release with a paltry $5 million. That number amounted to a 67% dropoff, so all told, The Flash has yet to hit $100 million domestically. Ouch.