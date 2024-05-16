Incumbent Brandon Scott Prevails in Baltimore Mayor’s Race Primary, Opponent Sheila Dixon Not Conceding | lovebscott.com

Incumbent Brandon Scott handily beat out one of his predecessors in Baltimore’s Democratic primary for mayor Tuesday, all but ensuring a second term in office.

Scott, the incumbent, and his challenger Sheila Dixon addressed the crowd with about 14,000 mail-in ballots still to be counted, which won’t be until Thursday.

As of late Tuesday night, Scott held a 5,000 vote lead over Dixon with over 70% of precincts reporting when the AP called the race.

“There may be some votes to be counted, but it is safe to say, we are destined for a second term,” Scott said. “Baltimore, you said very clearly that your democracy is not for sale no matter how rich they are. you have confirmed once again that the naysayers that underestimate our city will never understand what truly makes Baltimore great.”

Dixon says she is waiting for all the mail-in votes to be counted.

“We’re not giving up,” said Dixon, Baltimore’s former mayor. “It’s not over until it’s over.”

Dixon built an early lead through mail-in votes, while Scott roared back with Election Day votes.

In 2020, Dixon held an Election Day lead before Scott overtook her to become the city’s mayor.

She confirmed with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that she is not conceding.

There are still 14,000 ballots to be counted,” Dixon said. “Unfortunately, the Baltimore City Board of Elections waits to count theirs versus other counties, which we need to change. There are a number of precincts in Baltimore that haven’t come in.”

Dixon said she has a team that will be monitoring the mail-in ballots when they come in.

“I want my supporters to know that I am appreciative of them,” Dixon said. “I’m humbled that they voted for me, that they have expressed their love for the city and for me.”

via: CBS News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wins Democratic Primary and walks out to Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' pic.twitter.com/wLvdMadD36 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 16, 2024