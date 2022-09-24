Ime Udoka's Mistress Was Responsible for Making His AND Nia Long's Travel Arrangements

The woman who Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an affair with was responsible for arranging the team’s travel — including travel for Ime and fiancee Nia Long.

According to a source close to the team, the woman’s duties included booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or away games.

Not only that — but she was ALSO responsible for helping arrange Nia’s permanent move to Boston to be with Ime.

If you recall — Nia moved to Boston just over two weeks ago with their 10-year-old son.

The team isn’t releasing the name of the mistress/staffer, but Nia knows exactly who she is.

Could you imagine knowing the woman who basically was responsible for when and where you could see your man was sleeping with him? We’d be ready to set fire to…something.

Ime ain’t sh*t. And we said it.