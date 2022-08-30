Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Nicki Minaj Beef Rumors [Photos + Video]

Iggy Azalea was not having it when the New York Post decided to include her on a list of recording artists Nicki Minaj has allegedly feuded with.

The Aussie rapper is firing back at false reports of a feud with the newly-anointed MTV Video Vanguard winner.

On Sunday, Iggy responded to a tweet from the New York Post that cited a “history of Nicki Minaj’s feuds” including Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Iggy.

After seeing her photo used in the headline, Iggy shut down the rumored rivalry. “Why am I in this? We’ve never said anything bad about one another. Y’all weird,” she tweeted.

The beef rumors ignited following Nicki’s comments about ghostwriters at the 2014 BET Awards, which some perceived as a shot at Iggy, who had a hit with “Fancy” at the time.

“When you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it,” she said while accepting the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Nicki later took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn’t dissing Iggy. “I’ve congratulated Iggy on the success of Fancy, publicly. She should be very proud of that. All the women nominated should b proud,” she said.

Fans also unearthed an old Power 106 interview where Iggy picked Cardi B’s music over Nicki. Iggy clarified that it was not a personal attack on Nicki, just a preference.

“I can like whatever music i want lmaoooooooooo,” she tweeted. “A song is a song, I’m not part of y’all weirdo lol wars.”

Just this month, Iggy complimented Nicki on her No. 1 single. “Super Freaky Girl is a really well written song,” she said. “Like, it’s constructed to be a hit and it’s BIG sounding.”

Iggy is gearing up to drop her own music. She recently announced plans to release a new album after a short-lived retirement. “I’m coming back. Cry about it,” she said.