Iggy Azalea Claims Universal Music Owes Her ‘Millions Of Dollars’ In Royalty Back Pay

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

It appears Drake isn’t the only recording artist that has an issue with UMG. Yesterday (March 15), Iggy Azalea slammed Universal Music in a series of posts online (viewable here) claiming the company currently owes her millions in royalty back pay.

Iggy Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, claims that the company stiffed her on “millions of dollars in back pay,” and recently offered her an $18,000 settlement instead of the amount “in the 8 figure range” that she says she is owed. “I’m told this is a normal response from their lawyers and after appearing in court they end up paying millions as they’re supposed to,” she wrote on X on Saturday. “Thankfully I’m well off and can and will pursue this issue until they pay me what they owe.” The rapper behind hits like “Fancy” and “Black Widow” was more blunt in a follow-up post, declaring, “Universal music mark my words you ugly bitch – You will pay me what’s owed.”

Azalea — who signed with UMG’s Island Def Jam in 2013, moved to UMG’s Island Records after the umbrella unit was split into separate labels, and ultimately announced her departure in 2018 — claims the company never paid her royalties “for anything outside of” the United States. She alleged that “criminals” at UMG take advantage of other artists who can’t afford to fight to be paid in full, and called for the company to do better. According to Azalea, her dispute with the company has been happening privately for more than two years. UMG did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Azalea isn’t the first person to side-eye UMG’s royalties system. Last year, Limp Bizkit sued UMG over allegations that the band had “not seen a dime in royalties,” claiming that the company had designed a software system that “systematically prevented artists from being paid their royalties.” At the time, a UMG exec told The Hollywood Reporter that there had been “one-off mistake” due to new software; the band was subsequently paid $1 million in back royalties, and a label owned by lead singer Fred Durst received $2.3 million for a deal made in 1999. An agent for UMG claimed that the company had only recently begun paying out royalties because Limp Bizkit had gotten $43 million in advances. (Limp Bizkit suggested that figure was actually closer to $13 million.) In January, Billboard characterized a judge’s ruling that Limp Bizkit cannot void its contracts with UMG as a setback for the band’s lawsuit, although attorneys for the band said in a statement that the court “upheld a majority of our claims” and affirmed that Universal “will be held accountable for its actions.” It remains to be seen whether Azalea will end up also taking her complaints to court.

Crazy how in my entire career I was never paid a single royalty by universal music for anything outside of the USA.

They owe me millions of dollars in back pay, that they technically stole from me, as per my contract Iam due payment.

The amount owed is in the 8 figure range.… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 15, 2025

This has been going on between myself and them (privately) for over two years and counting, by the way. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 15, 2025

via: Vulture

Advertisement