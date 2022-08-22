Idris Elba Reveals Fallout With Daughter Over ‘The Beast’ Casting [Video]

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera.

via: Vibe

During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (August 11), Elba discussed his new movie’s father-daughter dynamic. As he detailed the film, the actor disclosed that his daughter, Isan, auditioned for a role as one of his daughters. However, “due to the lack of chemistry” between them, she wasn’t cast.

“She wants to be an actress, and she auditioned,” Elba said. “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the end,” The Wire actor revealed. “You know, my daughter, she was great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for the film, weirdly enough. So my daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks.”

Will Packer, the producer of the film, spoke to Isan’s grace and added he was the one who had to break the news to Elba’s daughter. Packer also took the time to praise Idris for pushing back against nepotism and giving his daughter a real acting experience.

“She was very good, very close,” Packer said about Isan’s audition. “Idris is right, some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes don’t translate on screen.”

But fortunately for Idris, he and Isan reconciled, with his daughter learning from the moment.

“I’m proud of her to go through that, you know what I mean,” Elba said. “And then not get the role, but still come to the premiere.”

The Beast hit theaters worldwide on Friday (August 19). The actor plays the recently widowed Dr. Nate Samuels, who fights to protect his daughters against the dangers of the wild. Beast stars Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries, Iyana Halley, and Riley Keough.

Watch Idris Elba and Will Packer’s Breakfast Club episode below.