Ice T Shows ‘Respect’ to Kendrick Lamar After His ‘Power’ Album Reference

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Ice-T and the estate of Isaac Hayes have expressed gratitude for the tributes paid to them in Kendrick Lamar‘s new music video, “Squabble Up.”

The clip features K. Dot dancing in a blue hoodie and fitted cap accompanied by a 105 Freeway traffic sign taken from the road, before he’s joined by dancers hitting routines choreographed by Charm La’Donna. Throughout the visual, more characters representing the West Coast join him on the scene.

At one point, he makes a reference to Ice T’s second studio album, 1988’s Power, as a woman in a white thong swimsuit and red heels stands facing the wall holding a shotgun — just like on the album’s cover.

Advertisement

Upon seeing the “Squabble Up” video, Ice T took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Respect,” along with a crown emoji. He also added on Instagram, “The [crown emoji] @kendricklamar gave me some love… Now YOU have the POWER.”

Also in the video K.Dot paid tribute to Isaac Hayes’ 1971 release, Black Moses.

Advertisement

To acknowledge Hayes, K. Dot had a man in the video wearing a similar hooded robe the legendary singer donned on the cover and posed identically.

Isaac’s estate wrote: “Isaac Hayes as Black Moses stands as a powerful symbol of liberation, leadership, and cultural pride. Thank you, @kendricklamar, for honoring Isaac and his legacy, reminding the world of the everlasting power of Blackness.”

Isaac Hayes as Black Moses stands as a powerful symbol of liberation, leadership, and cultural pride. Thank you, @kendricklamar, for honoring Isaac and his legacy, reminding the world of the everlasting power of Blackness. pic.twitter.com/PiD9vcg73o — Isaac Hayes (@isaachayes) November 25, 2024

Advertisement