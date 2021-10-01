Ice-T On Parenting Criticism: 'I Don't Pay Attention' [Video]

Rapper and actor Ice-T addressed the parenting police who discredit the choices he makes with his wife Coco Austin: “I don’t pay attention to the internet.”

via: AceShowbiz

In a new episode of “The View”, the rapper and actor discusssed the backlash that he and his wife Coco Austin often received when it came to parenting.

When asked the online flak that they got over their decision to continue breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter Chanel, Ice-T revealed that he chose to ignore it. “Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet,” the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star said.

“Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with,” he went on to share with the co-hosts. “The Internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”

Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, also believed that “everybody parents differently.” He added, “Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We’re doing OK, our baby’s OK.” He continued, “I always love when people say, ‘They say…’ Who’s ‘they’? The internet? I don’t pay attention to the Internet.”

Coco was previously slammed after it was revealed that she still breastfeeds Chanel. In response to the backlash, Ice-T fired back to the naysayers in a tweet which read, “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!”

The rapper added in another tweet, “Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird.. Now go back in the basement.”

Most recently, Coco was criticized for allowing her daughter to get a French manicure with “mini” nail tips. People on the Internet, however, didn’t think it was a good idea with one noting that Chanel is “to [sic] young for nails!!!!!” Another added, “I’m sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age.”

You can’t tell people how to raise their children.