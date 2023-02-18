Ice-T Honored with Walk Of Fame Star: ‘I Wanna Thank the MotherF**king Haters” [Video]

Rap icon and actor Ice-T now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ice-T has officially become the 11th Hip Hop artist to be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The rapper was joined by his wife and daughter as his star was unveiled on Friday (February 17), the day after his 65th birthday.

Ice was introduced to the crowd by his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay, the show’s creator Dick Wolf, and fellow Rap veteran Chuck D. Ice Cube, comedian Mike Epps and Def Jam founder Russell Simmons were also on hand for the celebration.

Addressing the crowd gathered at his unveiling ceremony — which, according to CBS News, took place at at 7065 Hollywood Blvd., between La Brea and Sycamore avenues, where the star is located — Ice-T took a moment to thank his biggest motivators and offer the audience some words of inspiration.

“Last but not least… I wanna thank the muthafuckin’ haters,” he proclaimed. “‘Cause you really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be. All the naysayers, all the people that wanted to end my career; now I’m on the Walk of Fame, bitch ass muthafuckas. And that’s the motivation!

“You gotta let them haters motivate you,” he continued. “If you wanna go in the gym, go on the YouTube, see somebody talking shit about you, then go get your reps in, you understand what I’m sayin’? If it wasn’t for the haters, I definitely wouldn’t have pulled this off, I swear to God! Thank you SO much, Imma give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me.”

Ice-T’s star becomes the 2,747th to be added to the Walk of Fame, which was inaugurated in 1961 with 1,558 initial stars. He joins Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL COOL J, Diddy, Ice Cube, Pharrell, Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah as the only rappers to have received this honor to date.

Ice-T’s Law and Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay was on hand to say a few words.

“The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship,” Hargitay, 59, told Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, during her speech. “You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend, and I cannot tell you what that means to me.”