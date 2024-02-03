Ice Spice Says She Released 'Fart' in Response to Latto's Video Snippet

On Friday, the Grammy nominee threw major shade at the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper while partaking in a Space with her fans on X. During the chat, Ice Spice confessed that her new single, “Think U Da Shit (Fart)” targets Latto and explained that it stemmed from the music video for her Rema-assisted track “Pretty Girl” being spotted in the background of one of Latto’s TikTok videos.

“I’m in the back of your weak ass snippet,” Ice Spice said in the clip above. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me and I drop that [“Fart”]. It was really just a snippet.”

The Bronx rapper continued, “I was like, ‘This has to be fake. This is AI. But bitches be… bold. So I was like, ‘Oh, we’re being bold today.'”

Another fan asked how Ice Spice felt about outpacing Latto in monthly listeners on Spotify, with the “Munch” rapper having 25.5 million listeners, just a little over Latto’s 24.8 monthly listeners. Ice Spice laughed at the question before saying, “y’all are so fucking stupid. Get off the floor.”

The feud allegedly kicked off early last year when during a red carpet interview, Latto was seemingly unaware of Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom” hook, even though she showed her support on Instagram.

It’s noteworthy to mention that Ice Spice’s two-time collaborator, Nicki Minaj, beefed with Lattolast year after the 25-year-old was nominated for two Grammy Awards, when Minaj took issue with the Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination. Minaj also co-signed Ice Spice as “the People’s Princess.”