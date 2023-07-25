It’s a Hit: ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Draws 1.7 Million Viewers

Bravo took a big swing when deciding to reboot ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ — and according to the numbers the network knocked it out of the park!

The ‘RHONY’ Season 14 premiere grew to 1.7 million total viewers across all platforms (linear, digital, and Peacock), according to an NBC press release.

The reboot stars Brynn Whitfield, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan and was designed to reflect a more modern, diverse New York City.

No shade to the other franchises, but a lot of those ladies should be scared! We can name at least three ‘Real Housewives’ cities that would benefit from a full-reboot — can’t you?