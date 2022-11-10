Hilary Duff Slams ‘Disgusting’ Publisher of Late Ex Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir

Hilary Duff is publicly shaming the publisher of late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, which is set to hit bookshelves next week.

via Page Six:

After the Post obtained an exclusive excerpt of the unfinished autobiography that claims the former flames “lost [their] virginity to each other” when they were preteens, Duff went off on Ballast Books.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, told the Daily Mail Thursday.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting,” she went on.

“In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

“Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,” which was co-written over a three-year period with author Andy Symonds, will be published on Nov. 15 – just 10 days after the troubled star was found dead in his bathtub on Nov. 5.

The 34-year-old singer’s body was reportedly surrounded by multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles, though an official cause of death is pending toxicology results.

According to the Post, the book discusses Carter’s early aughts romance with Duff, claiming that the two became intimate for the first time ever, with one another, “at a hotel.”

“I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember,” the passage reads. “Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.” Carter would have been 12 at the time.

The teen idols dated on and off from 2000 to 2003, ultimately breaking up for good due to an infamous love triangle involving Lindsay Lohan.

She’s not wrong.