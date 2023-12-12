Hilary Duff Is Pregnant with 4th Baby, Her 3rd with Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is going to be a mom for the 4th time!

via Page Six:

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum and Matthew Koma are expecting their third child together, her fourth.

Duff announced her pregnancy Tuesday by sharing her family’s 2023 holiday card on Instagram.

“So much for silent nights,” reads the front of the card, which features a photo of the actress, 36, cradling her baby bump in pajamas at home with Koma, also 36, and her kids.

The back, meanwhile, confirms that she is “adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Duff captioned her post, “Surprise Surprise!”

The “Younger” star and Koma previously welcomed daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, in October 2018 and March 2021, respectively.

Between their babies’ arrivals, Duff and the music producer married at their Los Angeles home in December 2019, making him a stepdad to her now-11-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

With such a big brood, the “How I Met Your Father” star told Shape in June that her home is defined by “mayhem and craziness.”

She gushed, “I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f–k are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”

Duff went on to joke that she is “really good at being disappointed” in herself while raising the little ones.

“You’re just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, [but] we’re still just human beings,” she said at the time.

The former Disney Channel star became a parent in March 2012 at age 24 — and felt like a “teen mom,” she quipped to “Good Guys” podcast listeners this past March.

“It was hard because I didn’t have any friends that were having kids yet,” she recalled. “But I just figured it out and loved it.”

Duff, who divorced Comrie in 2016, said she “wouldn’t change” her experience “at all.”

Congrats to their family!