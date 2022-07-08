Herschel Walker's Campaign Aides Say He's a 'Pathological Liar' Who Denied Being a Dad to Multiple Children

There are many reasons why Herschel Walker, who is running against Georgia’s Raphael Warnock for Senate, should not be elected to higher office. His suggestion that the jury is still out on evolution, for one. His admitted history of domestic violence, for another. His answer to the question “Do you support any new gun laws in the wake of this Texas shooting,” which was “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff,” for yet another. And truly, those three on their own are really enough. But on Thursday, an additional reason arose not to vote for the GOP nominee, and it’s that he’s “a pathological liar”—according to his own campaign!

via: People

According to a new report by The Daily Beast, which details how the campaign went back to Walker later, to discuss whether there were any other children he had not previously made public. Walker, the Beast reports, told his campaign no.

But there were.

The Beast reports that its “account of Walker lying to his own campaign about his children comes from a closely connected adviser and was verified by communications that the source turned over” to the outlet.

Those communications show aides who are deeply distrustful of Walker, 60, who they describe in emails and text messages as lying “like he’s breathing.”

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” the Beast’s source said, while three people interviewed for the Beast’s article independently called Walker a “pathological liar.”

In a statement issued following the Daily Beast’s report, Walkers’ campaign manager chalked it up to “pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family,” though he did not deny the claims made in the piece.

As the Beast first reported last month, Walker has a second son whom he supports financially but otherwise does not see. Days after confirming his second child, Walker said he has two additional children he had previously not revealed publicly.

The news about the children was noteworthy considering the comments Walker has made about absentee fathers.

In a 2021 interview with conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk, he said: “The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they’ll be raised by their mom. If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don’t leave that child.”

The news about his children is the latest in a string of controversies for Walker, a College Football Hall of Famer who won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary in May.