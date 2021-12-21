A Hero: Oklahoma Sixth Grader Saves Choking Classmate and Woman From Burning House in Same Day

A Muskogee, Oklahoma sixth-grader was saved his fellow classmate from choking AND helped a woman get out of a burning home — all in the same day.

via Complex:

According to KTUL, Davyon Johnson had a very memorable day on Dec. 9 when he performed the Heimlich maneuver on one of his classmates who was choking, and later that same day helped a disabled woman from get out her house which was on fire. On Dec. 14, Johnson was also presented with a certificate denoting him an honorary deputy for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office by Undersheriff Greg Martin. Not bad for your casual Tuesday.

“The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized sixth-grader Davyon Johnson during the board meeting Tuesday night,” Johnson’s school district posted on their Facebook page recognizing the young hero. “Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that evening helped a woman from her house that was on fire.”

The principal of Johnson’s school, Latricia Dawkins, also took a moment to honor the sixth-grader and highlight how he wants to be an EMT, a reason why he was so ready to spring into action when his classmate was choking.

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT,” Principal Dawkins said, per Enid News & Eagle. “So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.”

Johnson’s mother also said that the kid’s older brother is an emergency aid worker, another figure that inspires him to want to help others.

That’s a special kid!